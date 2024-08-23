Holy cow! Bull spotted roaming free in Central Elgin

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Elgin County OPP are looking for the owner of a bull found wandering on the east side of Central Elgin.

They received a call last Saturday night about a bull on the loose on Belmont Road near Ferguson Line.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Officers, with help from the public, were able to corral the bull and it was transported to a local farm.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.

Investigators say they don’t know how the bull escaped and are trying to find its rightful owner.

Anyone with information should contact Elgin County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.