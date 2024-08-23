Menu

Canada

Holy cow! Bull spotted roaming free in Central Elgin

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted August 23, 2024 3:59 pm
1 min read
Elgin OPP are trying to find the owner of a bull found wandering in Central Elgin. View image in full screen
Elgin OPP are trying to find the owner of a bull found wandering in Central Elgin. Elgin County OPP
Elgin County OPP are looking for the owner of a bull found wandering on the east side of Central Elgin.

They received a call last Saturday night about a bull on the loose on Belmont Road near Ferguson Line.

Officers, with help from the public, were able to corral the bull and it was transported to a local farm.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.

Investigators say they don’t know how the bull escaped and are trying to find its rightful owner.

Anyone with information should contact Elgin County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

