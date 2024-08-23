Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Video link
Headline link
Entertainment

Tragically Hip frontman rejected offer to become hologram in his final years: bandmates

By David Friend The Canadian Press
Posted August 23, 2024 11:28 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Gord Downie 1964-2017'
Gord Downie 1964-2017
WATCH ABOVE: (From October 2017) The death of Gord Downie has affected Canadians from coast to coast to coast . Global National's Mike Armstrong is one of them, and tonight has a look at what the Hip and Gord Downie have meant to Canada – Oct 18, 2017
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Gord Downie wasn’t interested in ever becoming a hologram musician.

It’s an offer his former Tragically Hip bandmates say he confronted around the time he went public with his terminal brain cancer diagnosis in 2016.

Hip guitarist Paul Langlois told The Canadian Press that one prominent hologram company, known for creating digital versions of deceased performers, approached the band wondering if the “Ahead By a Century” performer might want to sign up.

“Gord was sharp enough that he was the same Gord,” Langlois said.

“And he was just like, ‘Are you kidding me? No chance.'”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "And he was just like, 'Are you kidding me? No chance.'"

Hologram concerts have become increasingly popular in the music industry as the estates of Whitney Houston, Amy Winehouse and many others have approved digital recreations of the deceased artists.

Click to play video: 'Roy Orbison going on tour 30 years after his death'
Roy Orbison going on tour 30 years after his death

Living Swedish pop superstars ABBA helped develop the cutting-edge concept when they set up a residency with younger versions of themselves performing for a live audience.

Downie died in October 2017, after the Hip wrapped a whirlwind final tour.

Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie arrives at We Day on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa on Sunday, July 2, 2017. View image in full screen
Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie arrives at We Day on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa on Sunday, July 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
While promoting the four-part documentary “The Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal,” Langlois and drummer Johnny Fay said they would honour Downie’s word on holograms if they were ever approached again.

“It’ll be 1,000 ‘No’s’ if it’s anything like that,” Langlois said.

“We would all be on the same page in the future.”

“The Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal” premieres at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 5 before its streaming debut on Prime Video.

TIFF runs Sept. 5 to 15.

Click to play video: 'The Tragically Hip receives the Order of Canada'
The Tragically Hip receives the Order of Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

