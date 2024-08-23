CRA expands service hours after callers unable to reach agents

Send this page to someone via email

As the Canada Revenue Agency experiences a “high number of calls,” Canadians looking to contact the federal tax agency can now phone in at extended hours.

The change was implemented after a request from the taxpayers’ ombudsperson to prevent callers from getting blocked when they tried to reach the CRA’s contact centre during its regular service hours.

“The Office of the Taxpayers’ Ombudsperson found that the CRA’s telephone system was preventing callers from reaching an agent if the contact centre was not open in the time zone associated with the caller’s phone number,” OTO said in a statement on Tuesday.

For instance, if someone moved to another city with a new time zone but kept the same number, the CRA’s telephone system would only take their call if it was open in the time zone tied to their number.

This issue particularly impacted northern residents, the ombudsperson’s office said.

The CRA’s individual and business tax enquiry lines are now open Monday to Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. eastern time.

Previously the contact centre was open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time.

Taxpayers’ ombudsperson François Boileau said this change gives “equal access” to Canadians across the country.

“This change is a win for taxpayers. Not everyone changes their phone number after they move, and this should not limit their access to CRA services,” Boileau said.

However, he added that his office is “keeping a close eye” on how to better address CRA call volumes.

“We are aware that these contact centres are experiencing a high number of calls and have been unable to meet call demand. The CRA has assured us that it is taking steps to address this issue.”

Last month, the CRA said it had opened up automatic tax filing services to thousands more Canadians as part of a national pilot project.

More than 500,000 eligible Canadians were invited in July to file their 2023 tax returns by phone, online or by mail using the agency’s SimpleFile services.