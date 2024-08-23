Car dealers saw sales drop in June amid technical glitch

Send this page to someone via email

Statistics Canada says retail sales fell 0.3 per cent to $65.7 billion in June as sales dropped at new car dealers.

Core retail sales — which exclude gasoline stations and fuel vendors and motor vehicle and parts dealers — rose 0.4 per cent in June.

Sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers fell 2.1 per cent as sales at new car dealers dropped 2.9 per cent and used car dealers saw a decline of 0.6 per cent.

CIBC senior economist Katherine Judge said in a note to clients Friday that sales at many dealerships across Canada and the United States were likely stymied by a cyberattack in the last week of June disrupting a critical financing software.

Meanwhile, food and beverage retailers reported sales increased 1.2 per cent as supermarkets and other grocery retailers, except convenience retailers, gained 1.8 per cent.

In volume terms, overall retail sales increased 0.1 per cent in June.

Looking ahead, Statistics Canada said its advance estimate of retail sales for July pointed to an increase of 0.6 per cent for the month, but cautioned the figure would be revised.

