Rehabilitated bird injured in B.C. wildfire to be released back into the wild

A kestrel falcon that survived a B.C. wildfire last summer is set to return home after extensive rehabilitation at the Alberta Institute for Wildlife Conservation (AIWC).
The falcon was found on the ground by someone fleeing wildfire in B.C.’s Shuswap region. Miraculously, the bird of prey only suffered burns to its flight feathers on its wings and tail.
The falcon’s rescuer brought it to the nearest wildlife clinic, which happened to be the AIWC, just outside of Calgary.
The miracle falcon will begin her journey home as soon as the institute receives the necessary B.C. government permits to cross back over the province’s border.
