Canada

Rehabilitated bird injured in B.C. wildfire to be released back into the wild

By Jordan Prentice Global News
Posted August 23, 2024 12:48 pm
1 min read
WATCH: Last summer was BC’s most destructive wildfire on record, taking the homes and lives of hundreds of thousands of animals. Miraculously, a bird of prey was found among the ashes, injured but alive, and as Jordan Prentice reports, she’s finally ready to take flight again.
A kestrel falcon that survived a B.C. wildfire last summer is set to return home after extensive rehabilitation at the Alberta Institute for Wildlife Conservation (AIWC).

The falcon was found on the ground by someone fleeing wildfire in B.C.’s Shuswap region. Miraculously, the bird of prey only suffered burns to its flight feathers on its wings and tail.

The falcon’s rescuer brought it to the nearest wildlife clinic, which happened to be the AIWC, just outside of Calgary.

The miracle falcon will begin her journey home as soon as the institute receives the necessary B.C. government permits to cross back over the province’s border.

 

