Rehabilitated bird injured in B.C. wildfire to be released back into the wild

Send this page to someone via email

A kestrel falcon that survived a B.C. wildfire last summer is set to return home after extensive rehabilitation at the Alberta Institute for Wildlife Conservation (AIWC).

The falcon was found on the ground by someone fleeing wildfire in B.C.’s Shuswap region. Miraculously, the bird of prey only suffered burns to its flight feathers on its wings and tail.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The falcon’s rescuer brought it to the nearest wildlife clinic, which happened to be the AIWC, just outside of Calgary.

The miracle falcon will begin her journey home as soon as the institute receives the necessary B.C. government permits to cross back over the province’s border.