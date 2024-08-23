Menu

Canada

Work begins to widen another portion of Highway 401 in Ontario

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 23, 2024 10:18 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ford government plans to expand Highway 401 to three lanes across Eastern Ontario'
Ford government plans to expand Highway 401 to three lanes across Eastern Ontario
RELATED: Ford government plans to expand Highway 401 to three lanes across Eastern Ontario – May 2, 2022
Ontario is moving forward with plans to further widen parts of Highway 401, with new plans announced to accommodate expansions east of Toronto.

On Friday, Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria announced construction work to replace the Oshawa Wilson Road overpass in Durham Region, something that will eventually pave the way to widen Highway 401.

“As Durham’s population grows, our government will continue to stand up for drivers by investing in the roads and bridges needed to tackle gridlock and shorten commute times for everyone,” Sarkaria said.

The construction work will begin before the summer ends. New sidewalks will be installed, along with upgraded noise barriers and taller light pools. Underpasses in the area will also be replaced, along with two bridges in Bowmanville and Clarington.

The moves come as part of a broader push by the Ford government to widen Highway 401 following successive election campaigns focusing on highway and subway infrastructure.

The province has put the controversial Highway 413 at the heart of its transportation plan, promising several other highway expansions and widening across Ontario. The moves have been pitched as a solution to grinding gridlock, though critics argue more highways will ultimately lead to more drivers and congestion in the long term.

Recently, work wrapped on a plan to widen 18 kilometres of Highway 401 west of Toronto, between Milton and Mississauga.

“This project is a game-changer for our community, paving the way for a more efficient and connected Durham,” said Todd McCarthy, MPP for Durham.

The government said 120,000 vehicles drive on the eastern portion of Highway 401 every day.

