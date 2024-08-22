Menu

Crime

B.C. RCMP arrest 4, recover $5,400 of stolen clothes in mall shoplifting crackdown

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 22, 2024 6:11 pm
1 min read
Some of the more than $5,000 in allegedly stolen clothing Burnaby RCMP say they recovered in a shoplifting crackdown at Metrotown Mall. View image in full screen
Some of the more than $5,000 in allegedly stolen clothing Burnaby RCMP say they recovered in a shoplifting crackdown at Metrotown Mall. Burnaby RCMP
RCMP in Burnaby, B.C., say a recent crackdown on retail theft at the Metrotown Mall netted over $5,400 in stolen goods.

On Aug. 3, the detachment’s community response team conducted an enforcement blitz aimed at “prolific shoplifters” targeting the mall around closing time.

Mounties arrested four people over a two-hour period.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said in one case, two men walked away from a store with two racks worth of athletic clothing worth about $3,500.

In another case, RCMP said a woman pilfered more than $1,300 of clothing from another store.

