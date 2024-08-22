B.C. RCMP arrest 4, recover $5,400 of stolen clothes in mall shoplifting crackdown

See more sharing options

RCMP in Burnaby, B.C., say a recent crackdown on retail theft at the Metrotown Mall netted over $5,400 in stolen goods.

On Aug. 3, the detachment’s community response team conducted an enforcement blitz aimed at “prolific shoplifters” targeting the mall around closing time.

Mounties arrested four people over a two-hour period.

Police said in one case, two men walked away from a store with two racks worth of athletic clothing worth about $3,500.

In another case, RCMP said a woman pilfered more than $1,300 of clothing from another store.