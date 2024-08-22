Man dead after personal aircraft crashes in Alberta: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say a 46-year-old man from Rivercourse, Alta., died after a propeller plane crashed near the border between Alberta and Saskatchewan on Wednesday morning.

Officers with RCMP detachments in Kitscoty and Maidstone, along with EMS staff and fire crews, were called to the scene of the crash at around 10 a.m. Police confirmed Thursday that the crash happened on a private property in Rivercourse.

“Witnesses advise that the plane hit a berm on takeoff and flipped over,” Const. Cory Riggs, an RCMP spokesperson, told Global News on Thursday.

The RCMP said Transport Canada is now investigating what happened.

