Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man dead after personal aircraft crashes in Alberta: RCMP

By Krista Sylvester Global News
Posted August 22, 2024 3:57 pm
1 min read
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP say a 46-year-old man from Rivercourse, Alta., died after a propeller plane crashed near the border between Alberta and Saskatchewan on Wednesday morning.

Officers with RCMP detachments in Kitscoty and Maidstone, along with EMS staff and fire crews, were called to the scene of the crash at around 10 a.m.  Police confirmed Thursday that the crash happened on a private property in Rivercourse.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Witnesses advise that the plane hit a berm on takeoff and flipped over,” Const. Cory Riggs, an RCMP spokesperson, told Global News on Thursday.

The RCMP said Transport Canada is now investigating what happened.

Click to play video: 'Pilot walks away after plane crash-lands on Calgary golf course'
Pilot walks away after plane crash-lands on Calgary golf course
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices