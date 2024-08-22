Vacant Winnipeg house slated for demolition after early morning fire

Send this page to someone via email

vacant house on Pritchard Avenue is slated for emergency demolition after an early morning fire Thursday, firefighters say.

Fire crews were called to the scene just after 3 a.m. and found the house completely engulfed in flames. By the time the blaze was under control three hours later, the one-and-a-half-storey house had been significantly damaged by water, smoke and fire.

A previous fire occurred at the same house on Jan. 1, 2023.

No one was injured Thursday, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.