Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Vacant Winnipeg house slated for demolition after early morning fire

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 22, 2024 12:11 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg fire truck View image in full screen
A Winnipeg fire truck. Global News / File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

vacant house on Pritchard Avenue is slated for emergency demolition after an early morning fire Thursday, firefighters say.

Fire crews were called to the scene just after 3 a.m. and found the house completely engulfed in flames. By the time the blaze was under control three hours later, the one-and-a-half-storey house had been significantly damaged by water, smoke and fire.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A previous fire occurred at the same house on Jan. 1, 2023.

No one was injured Thursday, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Click to play video: 'Residents in Winnipeg’s William Whyte neighbourhood voice concerns over vacant home fires'
Residents in Winnipeg’s William Whyte neighbourhood voice concerns over vacant home fires
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices