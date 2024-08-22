RCMP lay terror charges against suspect from Toronto Area

The RCMP say they’ve laid terror charges against a person in the Greater Toronto Area after a lengthy national security investigation.
The Mounties say the suspect is charged with participating in the activities of a terrorist group for the purpose of enhancing the ability of the terrorist group to carry out terrorist activity.
The person is also charged with counselling another person to commit a terrorist offence.
The RCMP say the suspect cannot be identified because the alleged offences took place when they were a minor.
No other details about the case have been released, but the Mounties say there are no known risks to the public at this time.
The accused is expected to appear in court by video link next Tuesday.
- Truck driver who killed 5 people while distracted on TikTok sentenced to 22 years
- U.S. man fakes death to avoid paying child support, gets 6 years in prison
- Police probing bomb threats sent to multiple Jewish organizations, hospitals
- Johnny Wactor death: 4 men charged in ‘General Hospital’ actor killing
Comments