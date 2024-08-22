Menu

Headline link
Crime

RCMP lay terror charges against suspect from Toronto Area

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 22, 2024 11:11 am
1 min read
How RCMP tracked father and son accused of Toronto terror plot
The RCMP say they’ve laid terror charges against a person in the Greater Toronto Area after a lengthy national security investigation.

The Mounties say the suspect is charged with participating in the activities of a terrorist group for the purpose of enhancing the ability of the terrorist group to carry out terrorist activity.

The person is also charged with counselling another person to commit a terrorist offence.

The RCMP say the suspect cannot be identified because the alleged offences took place when they were a minor.

No other details about the case have been released, but the Mounties say there are no known risks to the public at this time.

The accused is expected to appear in court by video link next Tuesday.

