Economy

West Coast Express trains suspended as Canada’s rail services shut down

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 22, 2024 11:27 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'CN, CPKC lock out workers after negotiations break down'
CN, CPKC lock out workers after negotiations break down
Canada's rail network has come to a grinding halt after CN and CPKC lock out thousands of workers. 'Global News Morning' speaks with John Corey of the Freight Management Association about the potential economic toll of the work stoppage.
Canada’s rail system has come to a grinding halt due to a labour dispute between two major companies and their workers.

CN and CPKC locked out thousands of workers overnight after the rail giants and unions reached no contract.

Picket lines have been established across the country, including in B.C.

The dispute has affected service on the West Coast Express.

This is because the service operates on rail that CPKC owns, and the West Coast Express cannot operate without CPKC dispatchers and rail workers.

Click to play video: 'Rail work stoppage concerns industries in B.C.'
Rail work stoppage concerns industries in B.C.

TransLink said it is adding supplemental bus service for customers.

Mission City or Port Haney stations:

  • Supplemental bus service is being provided to connect customers to and from SkyTrain at Coquitlam Central Station.
  • This supplemental bus service will leave from Mission City Station in the morning at 5:25, 5:55, 6:25, 6:55 and 7:25 a.m.
  • Buses will then leave from Port Haney Station at approximately 5:53, 6:23, 6:53, 7:23 and 7:53 a.m. Times may vary depending on traffic.
  • In the afternoon, the return buses will leave from Coquitlam Central Station at 4:50, 5:20, 5:50, 6:30 and 7:20 p.m.
Port Coquitlam, Pitt Meadows, or Maple Meadows stations:

  • The R3, Route 701, or 791 are the best alternatives to connect to SkyTrain at Coquitlam Central Station.
  • Customers at Port Coquitlam Station could also take routes 159, 160, 173, 174 or 175 to connect with SkyTrain.

Port Moody or Coquitlam Central stations:

Taking the Millennium Line and transferring to the Expo Line at Commercial–Broadway Station is the best alternative.

