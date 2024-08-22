West Coast Express trains suspended as Canada’s rail services shut down

See more sharing options

Canada’s rail system has come to a grinding halt due to a labour dispute between two major companies and their workers.

CN and CPKC locked out thousands of workers overnight after the rail giants and unions reached no contract.

Picket lines have been established across the country, including in B.C.

The dispute has affected service on the West Coast Express.

This is because the service operates on rail that CPKC owns, and the West Coast Express cannot operate without CPKC dispatchers and rail workers.

2:01 Rail work stoppage concerns industries in B.C.

TransLink said it is adding supplemental bus service for customers.

Mission City or Port Haney stations:

Supplemental bus service is being provided to connect customers to and from SkyTrain at Coquitlam Central Station.

This supplemental bus service will leave from Mission City Station in the morning at 5:25, 5:55, 6:25, 6:55 and 7:25 a.m.

Buses will then leave from Port Haney Station at approximately 5:53, 6:23, 6:53, 7:23 and 7:53 a.m. Times may vary depending on traffic.

In the afternoon, the return buses will leave from Coquitlam Central Station at 4:50, 5:20, 5:50, 6:30 and 7:20 p.m.

Port Coquitlam, Pitt Meadows, or Maple Meadows stations:

The R3, Route 701, or 791 are the best alternatives to connect to SkyTrain at Coquitlam Central Station.

Customers at Port Coquitlam Station could also take routes 159, 160, 173, 174 or 175 to connect with SkyTrain.

Port Moody or Coquitlam Central stations:

Taking the Millennium Line and transferring to the Expo Line at Commercial–Broadway Station is the best alternative.