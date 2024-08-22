Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Free prescription birth control coming to Manitoba in October, health minister says

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 22, 2024 11:10 am
1 min read
A one-month dosage of hormonal birth control pills is displayed in this file photo. View image in full screen
A one-month dosage of hormonal birth control pills is displayed in this file photo. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitobans will have access to free prescription birth control beginning in October, the province’s health minister says.

Uzoma Asagwara announced Thursday morning that no-cost prescription birth control coverage, a plan first announced in the NDP government’s 2024 budget, will be implemented as of Oct. 1.

“Prescription birth control is a right, not a luxury,” Asagwara said in a statement.

“Money should never be a barrier to accessing reproductive health care. Starting Oct. 1, Manitobans will be able to get some of the most common and effective birth control without having to worry about the cost.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“This will save people hundreds of dollars and it will ensure you are fully in control of your body and your choices.”

The province said commonly used prescription birth control products including the pill, intrauterine device (IUDs), and hormone injections will be covered.

Story continues below advertisement

Asagwara said the initiative will save Manitobans hundreds of dollars each year.

Dr. Jacqueline Gougeon, a family physician in Winnipeg, said in a statement Thursday that the announcement will make a major difference for her patients.

“It further empowers women to make decisions around their education and careers that are based solely on their own hopes and dreams and not around unintended pregnancies,” Gougeon said.

Trending Now

“This decision represents renewed choice and opportunity for so many of my patients, and removes a tremendous barrier to adequate health care and gender equity.”

Click to play video: 'Free prescription contraception from the Manitoba government a win for one expert'
Free prescription contraception from the Manitoba government a win for one expert
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices