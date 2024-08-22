Free prescription birth control coming to Manitoba in October, health minister says

Send this page to someone via email

Manitobans will have access to free prescription birth control beginning in October, the province’s health minister says.

Uzoma Asagwara announced Thursday morning that no-cost prescription birth control coverage, a plan first announced in the NDP government’s 2024 budget, will be implemented as of Oct. 1.

“Prescription birth control is a right, not a luxury,” Asagwara said in a statement.

“Money should never be a barrier to accessing reproductive health care. Starting Oct. 1, Manitobans will be able to get some of the most common and effective birth control without having to worry about the cost.

“This will save people hundreds of dollars and it will ensure you are fully in control of your body and your choices.”

The province said commonly used prescription birth control products including the pill, intrauterine device (IUDs), and hormone injections will be covered.

Asagwara said the initiative will save Manitobans hundreds of dollars each year.

Dr. Jacqueline Gougeon, a family physician in Winnipeg, said in a statement Thursday that the announcement will make a major difference for her patients.

“It further empowers women to make decisions around their education and careers that are based solely on their own hopes and dreams and not around unintended pregnancies,” Gougeon said.

“This decision represents renewed choice and opportunity for so many of my patients, and removes a tremendous barrier to adequate health care and gender equity.”