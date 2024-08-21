Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Health

First Nations life expectancy in B.C. plunges by 6 years: report

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 21, 2024 7:57 pm
1 min read
From left, B.C. Deputy Provincial Health Officer for Indigenous Health Dr. Daniele Behn Smith, First Nations Health Authority Chief Medical Officer Dr. Cornelia Wieman and B.C. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry stand during a song before a news conference, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, August 21, 2024. The First Nations Health Authority and the office of the provincial health officer released an interim update related to the First Nations Population Health and Wellness Agenda. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
A British Columbia report tracking Indigenous health issues says life expectancy for the province’s First Nations people has plunged by more than six years since 2017.

The First Nations Health Authority report says Indigenous life expectancy in B.C. fell from 73.3 years in 2017 to 67.2 years in 2021.

Dr. Nel Wieman, First Nations Health Authority’s chief medical health officer, says the decline was largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the province’s opioid overdose crisis.

She says Indigenous people in B.C. have been disproportionately impacted by both the pandemic and the unregulated toxic drug supply.

Dr. Daniele Behn Smith, B.C.’s deputy provincial health officer, says the report’s life expectancy data is “gut-wrenching.”

The report on Indigenous health and wellness also notes an improvement in high school graduation rates among First Nations students and a drop in Indigenous infant mortality.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

