Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Para cyclist Keely Shaw eager to upgrade Paralympic bronze medal in Paris

By Scott Roblin Global News
Posted August 21, 2024 7:50 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Bronze medal winner Keely Shaw looking to get back on podium at Paris Paralympics'
Bronze medal winner Keely Shaw looking to get back on podium at Paris Paralympics
WATCH: Capturing Canada's first medal of the Tokyo Paralympics three years ago, Midale's Keely Shaw is entering her second Paralympics with a clearer mind and a passion for the track.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

When Keely Shaw from Midale, Sask., captured Paralympic bronze in the women’s C4 individual pursuit three years ago, it was a proud moment for the country.

It was Canada’s first medal at the Tokyo Paralympics on the track in para cycling.

“Tokyo is a really good reminder that I’m resilient and I can overcome,” said Shaw. “The Paralympic medal has its own little shrine on our bookshelf. It stays out for everybody to see. Every time I go by that bookshelf I see that bronze medal and it reminds me that so much can change in so little time.”

Shaw found herself standing on a Paralympic podium just four years after her first para cycling race in Moose Jaw.

Being a Paralympian was something she couldn’t have imagined back in 2009 after she fell off a horse on her family farm when she was 15 years old. The fall caused partial paralysis on the left side of her body and ended her hockey career.

Story continues below advertisement

Shaw was able to turn to para sport and now, a decade and a half later, she is preparing for her second Paralympics with Team Canada in Paris.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan para swimmer Shelby Newkirk entering second Paralympics with podium hopes'
Saskatchewan para swimmer Shelby Newkirk entering second Paralympics with podium hopes
Trending Now

As if being a high-performance athlete isn’t enough, she’s earned her master’s degree, a doctorate and defended her PhD from the University of Saskatchewan less than a week after returning from Para Pan-American Games in December.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“I’ve got a bike racing room, I’ve got an academic room, I’ve got a family room, I’ve got a dog room,” said Shaw. “If I’ve got these different rooms in my head that I can visit when one of those rooms tends to crumble around me, I can bounce back stronger than before.”

It’s a valuable perspective for the now 30-year-old, knowing what’s still certain in her life beyond the final time at the line in Paris.

Story continues below advertisement

“While I’m at the biggest sporting event in the world, this is not the entirety of the world,” said Shaw. “Whatever happens, good or bad, everybody who loved me when the sun came up that morning is still going to love me just as much when the sun goes down.”

Shaw is slated to defend her bronze medal in the individual pursuit on Aug. 30. She will also compete in women’s road race and time trial events.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices