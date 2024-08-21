CNE hopeful attendance will rally after washout opening weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Downpours in Toronto dampened attendance for the opening weekend of the Canadian National Exhibition, but more visitors are expected in the coming days.

CNE spokesperson Tran Nguyen says opening day attendance for the annual summer event, which began last Friday, was up by about 10,000 from last year, but rainy weather over the weekend did seem to deter some visitors.

Environment Canada had issued special weather statements across southern Ontario last weekend, including a rainfall warning in Toronto, which saw a record-breaking 128.3-millimetre downpour at Pearson International Airport.

Nguyen says that while exact attendance numbers so far are unavailable, the CNE’s midway and buildings with indoor activities were “still very active” despite the severe weather.

Attendance is expected to build as the weather forecast improves and Labour Day weekend approaches, Nguyen says.

The event, which features midway rides, exhibitions and unique food offerings, runs until Sept. 2.