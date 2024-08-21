Menu

Crime

Trial dates set for 4 teens accused in fatal swarming of Toronto homeless man

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 21, 2024 12:46 pm
1 min read
Teen pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of Toronto homeless man
rial dates have been set for four teen girls accused in the fatal swarming of a homeless Toronto man.

Two of the teens are set to stand trial in Superior Court in January of next year and the other two in May. Court heard the case has been split into two jury trials due to scheduling issues.

Three of the girls are charged with second-degree murder and one with manslaughter in the death of Kenneth Lee.

Police have alleged that Lee, who was living in the city’s shelter system, died after he was swarmed and stabbed by a group of girls in December 2022.

Eight girls, all of them between the ages of 13 and 16, were arrested in the hours that followed.

Four girls have pleaded guilty in the case in Ontario Court over the last few months – three to manslaughter and one to assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

