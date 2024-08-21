Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba RCMP to provide details on investigation into McCreary triple murder

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 21, 2024 11:27 am
1 min read
Police tape surrounds a home 10 minutes south of McCreary, where RCMP say three bodies were found. View image in full screen
Police tape surrounds a home 10 minutes south of McCreary, where RCMP say three bodies were found. Teagan Rasche/Global News.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba RCMP are set to provide an update on the investigation into a harrowing series of events in the McCreary area, northwest of Winnipeg, which led to the deaths of four people in an apparent murder-suicide.

Staff Sgt. Richard Sherring will speak to media about the Aug. 16 events, which saw police discover the bodies of three victims, age 35, 65 and 66, as well as a 41-year-old man who was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

At the time, police confirmed that all four people knew each other, and no additional suspects were being sought — and that a fifth person they were looking for, a 37-year-old woman, was found safe.

Global News will stream the 1 p.m. press conference live on this page.

Click to play video: 'Global Winnipeg at 6'
Global Winnipeg at 6
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices