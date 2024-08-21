Manitoba RCMP to provide details on investigation into McCreary triple murder

Manitoba RCMP are set to provide an update on the investigation into a harrowing series of events in the McCreary area, northwest of Winnipeg, which led to the deaths of four people in an apparent murder-suicide.
Staff Sgt. Richard Sherring will speak to media about the Aug. 16 events, which saw police discover the bodies of three victims, age 35, 65 and 66, as well as a 41-year-old man who was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
At the time, police confirmed that all four people knew each other, and no additional suspects were being sought — and that a fifth person they were looking for, a 37-year-old woman, was found safe.
Global News will stream the 1 p.m. press conference live on this page.
