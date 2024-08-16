Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Manitoba RCMP investigating triple murder-suicide in McCreary

By Teagan Rasche Global News
Posted August 16, 2024 8:35 pm
1 min read
The RCMP logo is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Mounties in Manitoba say they are investigating four deaths in and around the small community of McCreary, northwest of Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Mounties in Manitoba say they are investigating four deaths in and around the small community of McCreary, northwest of Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Four people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in McCreary, Manitoba, 250 north west of Winnipeg.

RCMP Staff Sergeant Richard Sherring says a 41-year-old man was found dead on Road 84 West in the RM of McCreary around 10:10 a.m. Friday morning by a self-inflicted gunshot injury.

Police then received another call to check on the well-being of a 37-year-old woman in connection to the death, but she was not at her home.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

While looking for her, they came across three deceased adults including a 66 year-old-woman and two men aged 35 and 65. Their deaths are being investigated as homicides.

Trending Now

“The RCMP can confirm that all individuals are known to each other and the incidents are related. Police are not looking for any other suspects,” Sherring said.

The woman mounties were originally looking for was found safe and alive.

Story continues below advertisement

As the investigation is in the early stages, no further details are being released right now.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices