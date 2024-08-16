Manitoba RCMP investigating triple murder-suicide in McCreary

Send this page to someone via email

Four people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in McCreary, Manitoba, 250 north west of Winnipeg.

RCMP Staff Sergeant Richard Sherring says a 41-year-old man was found dead on Road 84 West in the RM of McCreary around 10:10 a.m. Friday morning by a self-inflicted gunshot injury.

Police then received another call to check on the well-being of a 37-year-old woman in connection to the death, but she was not at her home.

While looking for her, they came across three deceased adults including a 66 year-old-woman and two men aged 35 and 65. Their deaths are being investigated as homicides.

“The RCMP can confirm that all individuals are known to each other and the incidents are related. Police are not looking for any other suspects,” Sherring said.

The woman mounties were originally looking for was found safe and alive.

As the investigation is in the early stages, no further details are being released right now.