National

Canada

A Canadian has been arrested in Russia, officials say

By Saba Aziz Global News
Posted August 21, 2024 11:23 am
1 min read
Canada Russia View image in full screen
The flag flies outside the embassy of the Russian Federation to Canada in Ottawa on Monday, March 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
A Canadian has been arrested in Russia and government officials are looking to offer assistance.

Global Affairs Canada confirmed the arrest in an email to Global News on Wednesday.

“Global Affairs Canada is aware of an arrest involving a Canadian in Russia,” spokesperson Kevin Sweet said.

“Canadian officials reached out to local authorities for information and to offer consular assistance.”

GAC did not provide any further details “due to privacy considerations.”

More to come.

