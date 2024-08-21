Ontario commuters to face disruptions if unprecedented rail work stoppage goes ahead

Send this page to someone via email

Thousands of Ontario commuters are looking at possible travel disruption as the clock ticks down on a work stoppage at one of Canada’s largest railways.

Metrolinx says GO train service on the Milton line and at the Hamilton GO station would be suspended if there’s a strike or lockout at Canadian Pacific Kansas City.

The provincial agency responsible for GO Transit says about 7,500 customers use the Milton line daily, which cuts through Mississauga to Toronto’s downtown Union Station.

A Metrolinx spokesperson says about 600 rail customers use Hamilton GO station daily.

A phased shutdown of the networks at both Canadian National Railway and Canadian Pacific Kansas City has already started as contract talks with the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference near a midnight deadline.

Rail service at both companies is poised to stop at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday unless a deal is reached with the union representing about 9,300 workers at both companies.

Experts say a shutdown would mark the first-ever simultaneous work stoppage at the country’s biggest rail companies.

Metrolinx spokesperson Andrea Ernesaks says the agency is “closely monitoring the situation.”

Ernesaks says customers on the Milton corridor are encouraged to consider local transit options or access GO Transit on the Lakeshore West or Kitchener corridors. Customers at Hamilton GO can access services at West Harbour or Aldershot GO stations, or use regularly scheduled bus service, she said.