Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

14 deaths may be linked to June heat wave, Montreal public health says

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted August 21, 2024 12:56 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Montrealers grapple with extreme weather as heat wave continues'
Montrealers grapple with extreme weather as heat wave continues
RELATED - It's a level of heat that's rarely been seen in Montreal before the summer even officially begins. For the second straight day, the city remains in the grips of a heavy, humid heat wave. Global's Dan Spector has a look at how people working outside are coping, and what you can do to keep yourself, children and even pets safe – Jun 19, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

While Montrealers are currently experiencing what feels like an autumn cold snap, the heat wave in June proved to be deadly, according to Montreal public health.

Fourteen deaths are potentially linked to the extreme heat recorded during a three-day period in mid-June, according to officials.

Between June 18 and June 21, temperatures reached as high as 33.7 C, causing the city to issue its heat intervention plan.

“The people who tend to die of heat stroke, tend to be the ones that are the most isolated,” said Tudor Matei, Toxicologist with Montreal’s public health department.

Seniors and the city’s most vulnerable are those most at risk during times of rising temperatures, according to Matei.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Extreme heat has a major impact on Quebec’s health-care system, according to a report, published by the National Institute for Scientific Research (INRS), that sheds light on various heat-related mortality and morbidity statistics in the province.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Battling extreme heat: What doctors want you to know'
Battling extreme heat: What doctors want you to know
Trending Now

The INRS findings showed high temperatures during the months of May to September in Quebec are linked to an estimated 470 deaths, 225 hospitalizations, 36,000 ER visits and 7,200 ambulance trips.

Officials says long periods of extreme heat are becoming more frequent due to changes in climate leading to more fatalities in Canada’s biggest cities.

“The trend we are seeing is pretty extreme and in all likelihood here to stay,” Matei said.

The death toll is likely to rise as officials analyze more autopsies and data from local hospitals.

Montreal public health says the deaths are currently being examined and will be confirmed at a later date.

“When it comes to extreme heat events, check up on loved ones,” Matei said. “That is the most important thing you can do.”

Advertisement
More on Health
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices