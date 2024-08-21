14 deaths may be linked to June heat wave, Montreal public health says

Send this page to someone via email

While Montrealers are currently experiencing what feels like an autumn cold snap, the heat wave in June proved to be deadly, according to Montreal public health.

Fourteen deaths are potentially linked to the extreme heat recorded during a three-day period in mid-June, according to officials.

Between June 18 and June 21, temperatures reached as high as 33.7 C, causing the city to issue its heat intervention plan.

“The people who tend to die of heat stroke, tend to be the ones that are the most isolated,” said Tudor Matei, Toxicologist with Montreal’s public health department.

Seniors and the city’s most vulnerable are those most at risk during times of rising temperatures, according to Matei.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Extreme heat has a major impact on Quebec’s health-care system, according to a report, published by the National Institute for Scientific Research (INRS), that sheds light on various heat-related mortality and morbidity statistics in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

1:50 Battling extreme heat: What doctors want you to know

The INRS findings showed high temperatures during the months of May to September in Quebec are linked to an estimated 470 deaths, 225 hospitalizations, 36,000 ER visits and 7,200 ambulance trips.

Officials says long periods of extreme heat are becoming more frequent due to changes in climate leading to more fatalities in Canada’s biggest cities.

“The trend we are seeing is pretty extreme and in all likelihood here to stay,” Matei said.

The death toll is likely to rise as officials analyze more autopsies and data from local hospitals.

Montreal public health says the deaths are currently being examined and will be confirmed at a later date.

“When it comes to extreme heat events, check up on loved ones,” Matei said. “That is the most important thing you can do.”