Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

York reaches tentative deal with faculty association ahead of fall semester

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 20, 2024 3:46 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Police clear York University protest encampment'
Police clear York University protest encampment
WATCH: Police clear York University protest encampment – Jun 6, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The York University Faculty Association says it has reached a tentative deal with the university.

The association says the deal to extend the collective agreement until April 2027 was brokered just before midnight Monday.

If ratified, the deal would avert a strike or a walkout at the large Toronto-based university, where fall classes are scheduled to start in two weeks.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The union had previously said a major issue had been increased class sizes linked to the restructuring of university’s Glendon and Keele campuses.

Trending Now

An update posted to the union’s website says the deal would see wages increase by 3.1 per cent in the first year and 2.85 per cent in the second and third year of the agreement.

The union says an online ratification vote will open Thursday after a membership meeting to discuss the deal.

Advertisement
More on Toronto
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices