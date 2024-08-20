Eby pledges $300M for 1,508 new student beds at UBC by 2028

Send this page to someone via email

Premier David Eby says the province and the University of British Columbia will partner to create housing for more than 1,500 students at the institution’s Vancouver campus.

He says funding will involve $300 million from the province and $260 million from the university.

4:24 Post-secondary students face uncertainty over housing

The 1,508-bed project will include five buildings ranging from eight to 18 storeys.

Story continues below advertisement

Construction is slated to start in the fall of 2026 with spaces opening for students in 2028.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Eby says the student housing project is part of the government’s target of building 12,000 student beds by 2028.

He says the project is also part of his government’s plan to build more housing across the province.