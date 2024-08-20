Menu

Education

Eby pledges $300M for 1,508 new student beds at UBC by 2028

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 20, 2024 4:44 pm
1 min read
Student residences seen at UBC's Point Grey campus in Vancouver. View image in full screen
Student residences seen at UBC's Point Grey campus in Vancouver. Global News
Premier David Eby says the province and the University of British Columbia will partner to create housing for more than 1,500 students at the institution’s Vancouver campus.

He says funding will involve $300 million from the province and $260 million from the university.

Trending Now

The 1,508-bed project will include five buildings ranging from eight to 18 storeys.

Construction is slated to start in the fall of 2026 with spaces opening for students in 2028.

Eby says the student housing project is part of the government’s target of building 12,000 student beds by 2028.

He says the project is also part of his government’s plan to build more housing across the province.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

