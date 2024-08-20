Menu

World

IN PHOTOS: Super blue moon lights up skies in rare lunar event

By Saba Aziz Global News
Posted August 20, 2024 11:42 am
1 min read
Moon gazing: The first supermoon of the year lights up the night sky
A rare super blue moon rose and lit up the skies on Monday and it did not disappoint.

The lunar spectacle was witnessed and captured with stunning photography across the globe.

Monday’s full moon was not just a supermoon but also a blue moon — a rare occurrence that typically happens once in a decade.

It was the year’s first of four consecutive supermoons, which is when a full moon is at or near its closest point to the Earth.

A seasonal blue moon, which rose on Monday, is the third of four full moons in a single season instead of the typical three.

The super blue moon will appear full until early Wednesday, according to NASA.

Here is what it looked like in different countries:

Supermoon View image in full screen
A supermoon is seen from Kastellet in Copenhagen on Monday. Thomas Traasdahl/Ritzau Scanpix via AP
Supermoon Turkey View image in full screen
Super moon rises over the Galata Tower in Istanbul, Turkey, on Monday. Photo by Hakan Akgun/Anadolu via Getty Images
Supermoon View image in full screen
A view of the super blue noon and Sultanahmet Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, is seen together on Tuesday. Photo by Islam Yakut/Anadolu via Getty Images
Supermoon View image in full screen
The supermoon rises above a beer sign during a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Los Angeles Angels on Monday in Kansas City, Mo. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
Supermoon View image in full screen
A rare blue super moon  rises over the Golden Gate Bridge, SkyStar Wheel at Fisherman’s Wharf and the Oakland Coliseum as seen from Marin Headlands in Sausalito, Calif., on Monday. Photo by Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images
Supermoon View image in full screen
The blue super moon rises out of clouds behind the Statue of Liberty in New York City on Monday as seen from Jersey City, N.J. Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images
Supermoon Russia View image in full screen
The supermoon is seen over the Smolny Cathedral in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Tuesday. AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky
Supermoon View image in full screen
The super moon rises behind the Dome of the Rock shrine at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem on Monday. AP Photo/Leo Correa
Supermoon View image in full screen
The sun sets as Shiite pilgrims march on their way to Karbala for Arbaeen in Babil, Iraq, on Monday. AP Photo/Hadi Mizban
Supermoon View image in full screen
The supermoon rises over the ‘Memorial JK,’ a monument in honor of the founder of Brasilia, in Brazil on Monday. AP Photo/Eraldo Peres
Supermoon View image in full screen
The supermoon rises behind the Temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounio, south of Athens on Monday. AP Photo/Michael Varaklas
Supermoon View image in full screen
The supermoon rises from behind a resident building in Berlin, Germany, on Monday. AP Photo/Markus Schreiber
Supermoon View image in full screen
The supermoon rises over the skyline of Madrid, in Pozuelo de Alarcon, Spain, on Monday. AP Photo/Manu Fernandez
Supermoon View image in full screen
A TAP Air Portugal Airbus A330 in Star Alliance livery approaches for landing in Lisbon, with a supermoon in the background, at sunrise on Tuesday. AP Photo/Armando Franca
Supermoon China View image in full screen
A supermoon is appearing at Gulou Ecological Square, Bingmei Street, Congjiang County, in Congjiang, China, on Monday. Photo by Costfoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

 

