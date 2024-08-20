IN PHOTOS: Super blue moon lights up skies in rare lunar event

A rare super blue moon rose and lit up the skies on Monday and it did not disappoint.
The lunar spectacle was witnessed and captured with stunning photography across the globe.
Monday’s full moon was not just a supermoon but also a blue moon — a rare occurrence that typically happens once in a decade.
It was the year’s first of four consecutive supermoons, which is when a full moon is at or near its closest point to the Earth.
A seasonal blue moon, which rose on Monday, is the third of four full moons in a single season instead of the typical three.
The super blue moon will appear full until early Wednesday, according to NASA.
Here is what it looked like in different countries:
