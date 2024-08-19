Medicine Hat residents concerned with state of homelessness in the city

Residents living near a Mustard Seed in Medicine Hat are voicing their concerns about the homeless crisis in their neighbourhood.

“My car has been personally damaged, somebody tried to spit at my wife,” said Thomas Isaac, a resident who lives near the Mustard Seed shelter.

Deardre Cannon said life is nearly unbearable as the problems never seem to go away.

“This is a physical, emotional, mental stress every day, all day long. I’ve been in fist fights, I’ve had knives pulled on me, I’ve had bear mace pulled on me, I’ve had clubs swung on me, I’ve had grown men swing on me,” said Cannon.

The residents of 8th Street in Medicine Hat know not all clients of the Mustard Seed are to blame for their concerns, but they are desperate for help.

Earlier this week, Cannon said her 14-year-old daughter witnessed an overdose on her front lawn. The person survived, though it rattled the family.

A house nearby was broken into while the residents were inside.

“It’s not uncommon where they’re trying our doors or trying our cars. I’ve personally had nothing taken from me, but I make it very clear my home has 12 cameras,” said Cannon.

Medicine Hat’s chief of police empathizes with residents and promises solutions are coming.

“I think we’re going the right way and we’re doing the right things, (but) it’s slow and that’s what I feel, and that’s where I get frustrated and that’s why our community gets frustrated, because it looks like nothing is being done. In the background, there’s lots being done,” Al Murphy said.

(It’s) very frustrating to the rest of us, though, so I get that frustration.”

The vulnerable are feeling just as helpless, all while feeling invisible. Jesse Schneider accesses services at the Mustard Seed and relies on them because he has nowhere else to go. He’s hopeful for some understanding and grace but acknowledges the challenges.

“(Deardre Cannon has) even taken pictures with her phone and come and shown us like, this is what you look like. It doesn’t look like we weren’t doing anything wrong, but you look at it, yeah, it’s intimidating, especially to a nine, 10, 11, 12, 13-year-old.”

Another man who accesses the Mustard Seed said he knows exactly how the residents feel.

“I can empathize with all the neighbours because I’ve had kids and I know what that’s like. I can’t blame them. But there’s nowhere for us to go. We can’t do anything if there’s nowhere for us to go,” said Donny Jamieson.

Global News reached out to the City of Medicine Hat but has not received a response. The Mustard Seed declined comment.