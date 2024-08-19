Teen charged with manslaughter in suspicious Manitoba death

A Manitoba teen is in custody after what police are describing a suspicious death Saturday afternoon at Garden Hill First Nation.
Officers were called to the local nursing station around 5:10 p.m. after reports that an unknown man had been taken there with life-threatening injuries.
Police learned that the man, since identified as a 23-year-old Garden Hill resident, died of his injuries.
A 15-year-old suspect was arrested Sunday and was charged with manslaughter.
RCMP continue to investigate.
