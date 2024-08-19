Menu

Crime

Teen charged with manslaughter in suspicious Manitoba death

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 19, 2024 2:13 pm
1 min read
A file photo of an RCMP badge is shown. View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP badge is shown. File / Global News
A Manitoba teen is in custody after what police are describing a suspicious death Saturday afternoon at Garden Hill First Nation.

Officers were called to the local nursing station around 5:10 p.m. after reports that an unknown man had been taken there with life-threatening injuries.

Police learned that the man, since identified as a 23-year-old Garden Hill resident, died of his injuries.

A 15-year-old suspect was arrested Sunday and was charged with manslaughter.

RCMP continue to investigate.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

