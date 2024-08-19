Menu

Video link
Headline link
Health

More emergency rooms closed in B.C. over weekend due to staffing shortages

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 19, 2024 1:42 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Emergency room closures around B.C. due to staffing shortages'
Emergency room closures around B.C. due to staffing shortages
More emergency room closures hit parts of B.C. over the weekend due to staffing shortages. Andrea Macpherson has the details on which ones have reopened and which are still closed.
Another round of emergency room closures hit the province this weekend.

Staffing shortages forced ERs in Dawson Creek and Hazelton to close on Sunday night and will reopen later Monday morning.

The Lillooet Hospital’s ER is currently in the middle of a 48-hour closure that ends on Tuesday at 8 a.m.

The ER at the Lake District Hospital in Burns Lake closed Monday at 8 a.m. and will reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Between Friday night and Sunday evening, ERs were also closed in Mission, Oliver, Merritt, Kitimat and Mackenzie due to staffing shortages.

All of them have now reopened.

Click to play video: 'Another emergency room closed in B.C. due to lack of staffing'
Another emergency room closed in B.C. due to lack of staffing
Meanwhile, the mayor of one community on Haida Gwaii says the Northern Health Authority’s funding should be questioned due to multiple ER closures.

In February 2023, Masset residents held a protest when they learned the northern Haida Gwaii Hospital could face ER closures.

So far this year, the hospital’s ER has seen more than three dozen service interruptions with the most recent one happening on Aug. 8.

Masset Mayor Sheri Disney says if Northern Health cannot provide its services then maybe the funding it gets should go to independent health-care providers instead.

“If Northern Health is saying we can’t run these services in your area, then I’m thinking other organizations might be able to,” she said, “and health-care services that are designated for our area might be better serving our community through other community programs.”

Global News has reached out to Northern Health for comment but we have not yet received a response.

