Democratic National Convention set to kick off. What to expect

Party faithful have been streaming through the Chicago airport as the Democratic National Convention kicks off on Monday following a tumultuous month for the party that saw vice-president Kamala Harris swiftly ascend to the top of the ticket.

The four-day convention’s theme is “For the People, For Our Future” and observers say it will be a key moment for Democrats to unify the party and build on recent weeks of excitement behind the Harris campaign.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to give a speech tonight that’s expected to detail the accomplishments of his administration and share how a Harris administration will continue that work.

It’s been only a few weeks since Biden removed himself from the race for president due to mounting criticism of his age and ability to win following a disastrous debate with his Republican opponent, former president Donald Trump.

Democrats quickly rallied behind the vice-president and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who will symbolically accept the nomination following a celebratory rollcall during the convention.

Former president Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, former president Bill Clinton and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton are among the other scheduled speakers.

“Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are fighting for the American people and America’s future — Donald Trump is only fighting for himself,” said convention chair Minyon Moore in a news release Sunday.

Experts say it is unlikely speeches will go into much detail on a Harris administration’s approach to foreign policy.

Observers have said they expect Harris to follow the path forged by Biden when it comes the U.S.’ relationship with Canada.

Kirsten Hillman, Canada’s ambassador to the U.S., as well as Liberal MP John McKay, co-chair of the Canada-U.S. Interparliamentary Group, will be attending the convention. Hillman also attended the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee last month.

Hillman, other members of Ottawa’s Team Canada and provincial politicians have spent months reaching out to their American counterparts on both sides of the aisle ahead of the November election.

Polling remains close, but Democrats have been riding a wave of enthusiasm since Harris stepped up to the plate. Polls have slightly shifted to the Democrats’ favour in important battleground states like Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

Harris is now in a virtual tie with Trump in the presidential race, according to a Pew Research Center survey released last week. Among Harris’ supporters, 62 per cent said they back her strongly. A month ago, only 43 per cent felt the same way about Biden.

“It has been remarkable to the degree to which this change has been effective,” said the University of Pennsylvania’s Marc Trussler, the director of data science for the university’s program on opinion research and election studies and a Canadian.

It will be essential that Harris continues to find ways to keep the broad coalition of Democratic voters happy by focusing on what they have in common: a desire for reproductive freedom and a dislike for Trump, said Trussler.

There are many things that could divide the party and discourage voters from heading to the polls in November. Most volatile among them is the war in Gaza.

Thousands of activists are expected to converge outside the convention Monday calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.