Emergency crews dealing with aftermath of reported tornado in southwestern Ontario

Amid a tornado warning for much of the area, a tornado potentially touched down in Ayr, Ont., on Saturday morning, according to North Dumfries Township.

On its website, the city noted that the tornado had potentially touched down near Greenfield and Northhumberland roads shortly before 10:50 a.m.

At 10:42, Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for the area which said they were “tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado. This severe thunderstorm is located near Plattsville, moving northeast at 35 km.”

Environment Canada said it was investigating whether a tornado touched down in a southwestern Ontario community on Saturday as part of a storm system bringing thunder and heavy rain to much of the province.

Meteorologist Trudy Kidd told the Canadian Press radar images suggest a tornado began at 10:36 a.m. in Ayr, roughly 115 kilometres west of Toronto. A team from the Northern Tornadoes Project at Western University was on the ground gathering more details.

A damaging tornado was reported by a trained spotter in the Drumbo area SW of Kitchener / Cambridge. An NTP storm damage survey team is preparing to leave for the area from London now. A tornado warning remains in place in that region – seek shelter if in the area. #ONstorm pic.twitter.com/H8c5GAM7kF — Northern Tornadoes Project 🇨🇦 (@westernuNTP) August 17, 2024

The township says that the sports park, Cowan Park, has received extensive damage while properties on Greenfield Road West and along the Northumberland Street corridor were also damaged.

“Emergency crews were deployed to the impacted area immediately upon the first report of property damage,” the township noted. “Crews remain on scene and have now been complemented by resources from GrandBridge Energy.”

The storm had passed by late afternoon, but left behind a trail of downed trees and power lines, said Sue Foxton, mayor of North Dumfries, the township that includes Ayr.

It also tore portions of walls and roofs off local buildings, she told The Canadian Press.

“We got the wind, but not as much rain,” she said, noting damage was severe in some areas.

The township noted that a local firm is also checking in on its rail cars as Waterloo Regional Police reported that some may have derailed.

“WRPS also received reports of a train derailment in the area, with several rail cars flipped over,” police said. “There are no reports of any hazardous materials. The incident was managed by railway employees, and emergency service assistance was not required.”

Police also reported damage to a Home Hardware in which the roof was “partially torn off.”

“The business was evacuated, and all employees and customers were able to exit safely.”

North Dumfries said the fire department is conducting wellness checks with no injuries to report thus far.

They are asking the public to avoid driving in the area as the traffic congestion is preventing emergency crews from completing their tasks.

A special weather statement is in place for several southern Ontario communities until the end of the weekend, with rainfall of up to 80 millimetres expected through Sunday.

“This weather pattern typically brings rapidly changing conditions between sunny skies and heavy downpours,” the agency said. “Rainfall warnings may be required and issued on short notice to reflect rapidly changing conditions.”

*With files from The Canadian Press