Canada

Active Living Centre in Vernon undergoes 1st concrete pour

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 17, 2024 4:17 pm
1 min read
The construction site of the Active Living Centre that’s currently under construction along 43d Avenue in Vernon, B.C. View image in full screen
The construction site of the Active Living Centre that’s currently under construction along 43d Avenue in Vernon, B.C. City of Vernon
Construction on the Active Living Centre in Vernon, B.C., reached a milestone on Friday.

According to the city, the first concrete batch was poured after weeks of excavation and site preparation.

More than 300 cubic metres of concrete were poured – a task that took six hours and 30 truckloads of concrete to complete.

The centre is expected to open in the fall of 2026, with the city saying the project will not exceed $135.9 million.

Click to play video: 'Vernon officials break ground on Active Living Centre'
Vernon officials break ground on Active Living Centre

“Today’s concrete pour is a significant step and a tangible sign of progress towards realizing our vision for a modern, accessible and inclusive recreation centre,” said Mayor Victor Cumming.

“This milestone underscores council’s commitment to delivering a new facility designed to promote health and well-being to meet the needs of Vernon’s growing community.”

The facility is being built on the former Kin Race Track lands along 43rd Avenue. It will cater to people of all ages and will include spaces for aquatics, various sports and fitness classes, as well as social activities.

“Since breaking ground in April, work on the new Active Living Centre has been focused on site preparation, utility installation and construction outbuildings,” said project manager Doug Ross.

“This first major concrete pour is a pivotal moment in the construction of the Active Living Centre.”

