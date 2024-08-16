10 trees chopped down by vandals in Kelowna park

Send this page to someone via email

Ten trees in a park were chopped down recently by vandals.

That’s according to the City of Kelowna, which is seeking the public’s help in identifying those involved.

The city said the vandalism was reported through its service request system. Staff then confirmed that 10 ponderosa pines were illegally cut down in Mission Ridge Park in south Kelowna, along with two more that were damaged.

2:42 Chainsaw carver transforming Kelowna tree trunk into art

“We are taking this offence seriously. City trees provide numerous benefits, including shade, absorbing carbon dioxide, providing oxygen, and providing wildlife habitat,” said Todd Cashin, the city’s urban forestry manager.

Story continues below advertisement

Cashin added that the trees were used to stabilize a steep slope in the mark.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“The removal of these trees will certainly increase the erosion potential in the park,” said Cashin. “The stability of the slope is key to protecting the homes at the top of the slope.”

The city says the downed trees now represent a potential wildfire threat that must be mitigated.

“The steep slope presents significant challenges and risks for crews cleaning up the area,” said the city.

“In addition, staff need to find ways to rectify the situation and retire the vegetation. The location and terrain will make that task complicated and costly for the public.”

2:07 Cabin owner finds Silver Lake dam vandalized

The city also called vandalism a serious offence punishable by steep fines of up to $50,000 for each tree damaged.

Story continues below advertisement

“An RCMP investigation to identify those who may be responsible for this incident is currently underway, and we strongly encourage anyone with information to come forward with any details they might have to share,” said the city.

Anyone who witnessed or has information regarding this incident is asked to phone the Kelowna RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-762-3300, referencing file number 2024-44190.