Farmers gather in Kelowna to protest BC Tree Fruits closure

Send this page to someone via email

Save BC Tree Fruits.

That was the common thread uniting a gathering of Okanagan farmers and orchardists along Harvey Avenue in Kelowna on a rainy Friday morning.

Holding signs and umbrellas, the protesters told Global News they hope the demonstration leads to government help in reversing the co-operative’s abrupt closure.

2:00 B.C. tree fruit farmers in shock after co-op’s sudden collapse

“We just want some answers,” protest organizer and farmer Kelly Wander said, noting the closure is happening as summer crops are being harvested.

Story continues below advertisement

“Where are we supposed to take our fruit? Where are we supposed to package it? Who’s going to sell our fruit?”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Wander continued, saying private packers, unlike BC Tree Fruits, don’t guarantee returns, “so it’s a risk.”

The protesters say small farmers have no voice, which is why they are protesting—a form of advocacy for themselves.

“We really need this (support),” said Wander. “We just want some support and love from everybody.

“We’ve been hit really hard. We’re asking for any funding to help reopen our co-op.”

2:34 B.C. government promises support for local tree fruit growers

Manjit Gill of Oliver says she worked at the local packing plant for 40 years and wasn’t given any warning when BC Tree Fruits announced last month that it was closing.

Story continues below advertisement

“There was no notice, nothing,” said Gill, adding her family has also been farming for the past 40 years.

“We want to keep BC Tree Fruits open. When farmers ship to a private packing house, there’s no guaranteed price. If they go to a private packing house, they’re not going to (get paid).

“The government is helping the wrong people. We need direct help from the government to the farmers. Not to the (private) packing houses; they’re not going to help us.”

“We rely on (BC Tree Fruits),” said Gian Wander. “If the packing house isn’t running, we are done. We have lots of fruit left to pick, and we have no room to store it. We have no empty bins to pack my fruit.”

An online petition has also been organized.

2:27 Financial support announced for struggling B.C. tree fruit industry