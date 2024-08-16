‘Honoured’: Pod of orcas delights and surprises fishermen off B.C. coast

Send this page to someone via email

A group of friends fishing off the coast of Ucluelet, B.C., on Thursday had a spectacular encounter with a pod of orcas.

Les Doiron was just wrapping up a fishing trip with some friends from Osoyoos when they came across the majestic creatures.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Suddenly, the orcas started swimming toward them.

Doiron said the group was completely stunned by the encounter, even the skipper of the charter had never seen anything like it.

“I think – just honoured – that’s probably just the coolest and only real thing that I could think of,” he said.

“Just such an honour and blessing to be able to be that close and see and get that kind of a show. Yeah, it was just surreal.”