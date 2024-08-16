Waskesiu visitors coping with wildfire smoke

Send this page to someone via email

Many people are spending time outside in the warm weather, but the wildfire smoke over Saskatchewan is overshadowing some peoples’ outdoor experiences.

Sore throat, itchy eyes and a stuffy nose are just some of the symptoms campers at Waskesiu Lake in Prince Albert National Park are having due to the smoke.

Wildfire smoke from the north has been wafting through Waskesiu for most of the season.

“So it is actually pretty smokey here today. During the past few months, we’ve definitely had some pretty hazy days that have affected business and just the quality of life,” said Alyx McCauley, Waskesiu Rec Association onsite manager.

Friday’s air quality radar reading was 9, which means high risk.

Waskesiu Lake relies on tourism during the summer and the smoke has been a bit of an unwelcome visitor.

“Especially with the wildfires happening up north and Saskatchewan and out in B.C. When Jasper was, on fire, that affected us pretty badly here. So, it has been pretty smoky. (It’s) definitely (been a) worse year, I think,” said McCauley.

Many visitors Global News spoke to were annoyed by the smoke while others didn’t seem to mind. All are still making the most out of their summer.

“Our business is definitely slowed down because of that. We’re just not as busy as we used to be because it’s either we’re it’s too smoky, it’s too hot, or it’s raining. So it’s kind of been not the greatest season, but people who come out still enjoy their time here,” said McCauley.