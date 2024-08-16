Menu

Canada

New show times for Global Okanagan starting Monday, Aug. 19

By Staff Global News
Posted August 16, 2024 12:59 pm
1 min read
Global Okanagan will be airing at a new time starting Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.

Monday to Friday, the newscast will be airing at 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Global Okanagan News at 5: August 15, 2024
