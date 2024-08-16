New show times for Global Okanagan starting Monday, Aug. 19

Global Okanagan will be airing at a new time starting Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Monday to Friday, the newscast will be airing at 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.
Trending Now
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Get breaking National news
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
More on Canada
Comments