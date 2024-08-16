Structure fire in Saskatoon sends 1 to hospital

See more sharing options

A structure fire on Friday morning sent one person to hospital, Saskatoon fire said.

Around 9 a.m. firefighters arrived at a duplex on Rupert Drive and saw flames coming from the basement.

Firefighters entered the home and found one person in the basement.

They were removed from the building and given to EMS.

Firefighters remain at the scene and investigators are working on determining a cause and damage estimate.