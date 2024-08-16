Hurricane Ernesto: Residents of eastern Newfoundland warned to prepare for flooding

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Hurricane Centre says Hurricane Ernesto could cause coastal flooding in parts of eastern Newfoundland on Monday.

The centre said in a statement Friday that the southwest-facing shorelines of the island’s Burin and Avalon peninsulas will be lashed by large waves and a possible storm surge.

Ernesto — now a Category 2 storm near Bermuda — is expected to track well south and east of Nova Scotia on Monday, though its outer bands may deliver some downpours to the province on Monday and Monday night.

As the storm moves north, it is expected to generate significant ocean swells that will begin slamming into Nova Scotia’s Atlantic coast late Saturday, and along the south-facing coasts of Newfoundland late Sunday.

“Beachgoers and sightseers are encouraged to exercise caution,” the centre’s statement said, adding that the ocean swells could cause hazardous surf and rip currents.

“Since the storm circulation will be quite broad with tropical air and downpours spreading well beyond its centre, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland could see at least some rain either directly or indirectly on Monday and Monday night.”

Despite Ernesto’s large girth, the centre said it’s unlikely that its powerful winds will reach Nova Scotia, but there is an increasing likelihood that southeastern Newfoundland won’t be so lucky.

Meanwhile, mariners and others workers farther offshore on the Grand Banks are being advised to keep a close watch on the storm’s progress.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 16, 2024.