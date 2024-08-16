About 9,600 lawn mowers recalled in Canada due to laceration risk

Send this page to someone via email

Four models of the DeWalt brand of lawn movers are being recalled in Canada over concerns the product could cause laceration injuries if water gets into the handles.

Canada issued the recall on Friday, with Canadians being asked to return their DeWalt battery electric walk-behind mowers. Two self-propelled models and two push-type models are being recalled.

A total of 9,630 units have been sold in Canada and approximately 16,000 in the U.S., where a recall is also underway. The impacted products were sold from February to July of 2024.

According to the recall notice, if water gets into the mower’s handle support while the battery is installed, the mower may not shut off when the bail handle is released or could start without a key. This could pose a laceration risk to the user.

There have been no incidents or injuries reported in Canada as of Aug. 8, however, there have been 11 cases reported in the U.S. with one person receiving a minor laceration injury.

The joint recall is being done in collaboration with Health Canada, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Stanley Black & Decker Canada Corp.

If you own one of the affected products, customers are asked to stop using them immediately and bring them to an authorized service centre, where the mowers will be repaired for free. Consumers can find an authorized centre by calling DeWalt or visiting its website.