Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

About 9,600 lawn mowers recalled in Canada due to laceration risk

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted August 16, 2024 10:51 am
1 min read
Four DeWalt lawn mower models that have been recalled in Canada are pictuerd. View image in full screen
Four DeWalt lawn mower models that have been recalled in Canada are pictuerd. Health Canada
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Four models of the DeWalt brand of lawn movers are being recalled in Canada over concerns the product could cause laceration injuries if water gets into the handles.

Canada issued the recall on Friday, with Canadians being asked to return their DeWalt battery electric walk-behind mowers. Two self-propelled models and two push-type models are being recalled.

A total of 9,630 units have been sold in Canada and approximately 16,000 in the U.S., where a recall is also underway. The impacted products were sold from February to July of 2024.

According to the recall notice, if water gets into the mower’s handle support while the battery is installed, the mower may not shut off when the bail handle is released or could start without a key. This could pose a laceration risk to the user.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

There have been no incidents or injuries reported in Canada as of Aug. 8, however, there have been 11 cases reported in the U.S. with one person receiving a minor laceration injury.

Story continues below advertisement

The joint recall is being done in collaboration with Health Canada, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Stanley Black & Decker Canada Corp.

Trending Now

If you own one of the affected products, customers are asked to stop using them immediately and bring them to an authorized service centre, where the mowers will be repaired for free. Consumers can find an authorized centre by calling DeWalt or visiting its website.

A list of model numbers of four types of lawn mowers recalled by Health Canada due to a laceration risk. View image in full screen
A list of model numbers of four types of lawn mowers recalled by Health Canada due to a laceration risk. Health Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices