More groups potentially affected by cyberattack, U of W says as investigation wraps

The University of Winnipeg says it has wrapped up an investigation into a cyberattack that temporarily delayed exams and shut down classes in March — and now the school says more people are impacted than initially thought.

The attack, which happened in late March, resulted in the theft of social insurance numbers, phone numbers and banking information. At the time, the main groups the U of W believed had been affected were students in undergrad and grad programs dating back to 2018, and former employees as far back as 2003.

In a release Thursday, the U of W said the leaked info may have affected a much broader range of people connected with the school, including some groups of high school students from the University of Winnipeg Collegiate, a much wider swath of employees and contractors, some international students, and even certain position applicants and award nominees.

People who provided personal health information to the university in connection with a security incident or complaints regarding discrimination, harassment or sexual violence may have also had that information compromised.

The university says it will continue to provide all those impacted with two years of credit monitoring service to check for signs of identity fraud.

A full list of those affected — and what types of information could have been stolen, as well as the affected time period — is available on the U of W’s website.