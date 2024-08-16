Woman, toddler taken to hospital after northeast Calgary house fire

Send this page to someone via email

A woman and an 18-month-old girl were taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire in northeast Calgary Thursday afternoon.

The fire started around 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Falshire Place Northeast in the Falconridge neighbourhood.

“Upon arrival, fire crews faced significant flames and smoke from a single-family home. Firefighters quickly extended handlines, protecting neighboring homes and attacking the fire from the exterior before gaining access to the interior to continue with their fire attack and initiate search efforts,” the Calgary Fire Department said in a news release.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“An aerial ladder truck was staged on standby to provide an elevated master stream if needed.”

Five people inside the house were able to make it out before fire crews arrived.

AHS EMS assessed, treated and transported the woman and the toddler to hospital, the CFD said.

Story continues below advertisement

The home was “significantly damaged,” according to the CFD. A neighbouring home was also damaged by the fire and will not be able to be lived in.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.