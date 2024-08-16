Menu

Fire

Woman, toddler taken to hospital after northeast Calgary house fire

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted August 16, 2024 8:52 am
1 min read
One home was destroyed by fire in Calgary's Falconridge neighbourhood Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. View image in full screen
One home was destroyed by fire in Calgary's Falconridge neighbourhood Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. Global News
A woman and an 18-month-old girl were taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire in northeast Calgary Thursday afternoon.

The fire started around 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Falshire Place Northeast in the Falconridge neighbourhood.

“Upon arrival, fire crews faced significant flames and smoke from a single-family home. Firefighters quickly extended handlines, protecting neighboring homes and attacking the fire from the exterior before gaining access to the interior to continue with their fire attack and initiate search efforts,” the Calgary Fire Department said in a news release.

“An aerial ladder truck was staged on standby to provide an elevated master stream if needed.”

Five people inside the house were able to make it out before fire crews arrived.

AHS EMS assessed, treated and transported the woman and the toddler to hospital, the CFD said.

The home was “significantly damaged,” according to the CFD. A neighbouring home was also damaged by the fire and will not be able to be lived in.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

