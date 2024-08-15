BC Tree Fruits protest planned for Friday morning in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

Protesters will be lined up along Harvey Avenue in Kelowna on Friday morning, hoping to drum up support as fallout from the BC Tree Fruits debacle continues.

Kelly Wander is a generational soft-fruit farmer in the South Okanagan. She hopes to see scores of people attend the rally at the intersection of Bernard Avenue and Abbott Street, near the W.R. Bennett Bridge.

The Osoyoos resident says protesters will begin gathering around 8 a.m., and she hopes to hear honking support from motorists as they travel past.

2:00 B.C. tree fruit farmers in shock after co-op’s sudden collapse

“We are protesting the closure of BC Tree Fruits,” Wander told Global News. “As everyone has heard, it’s unfortunate for them to close the doors in the middle of harvest season.

Story continues below advertisement

“We would like some answers; we would like all forms of government to step in and show some support.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Wander and many other orchardists fear that this year’s crops will be left to rot if a solution isn’t found.

“We need places to store (our fruit), and if we can’t find those alternatives, we’ll be forced to leave our fruit on the trees,” said Wander, adding that 300 farmers have been affected by the cooperative’s sudden closure last month.

“It’s 300, but the farm acreage quantity is large. Every farmer has anywhere between 13 acres to hundreds of acres. That’s a huge financial loss that we’re going through right now.”

“Whether you’re an employee or the public, come show support for your local farmer,” Wander added.

Several orchardists have spoken to Global News about the closure, which was announced on July 26.

“There’s probably 300 growers looking for a place to find a home for their fruit for this upcoming crop,” said Mike Mitchell, a fourth-generation fruit farmer in Lake Country.

“We have to help our farmers today,” added Amarjit Singhlalli, an Okanagan orchardist and a former BC Tree Fruits board member. “Otherwise, we’re going to lose our small family farms.”

Story continues below advertisement

An online petition has also been organized.