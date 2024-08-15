Menu

Economy

Government of Saskatchewan stresses ‘critical impact’ a looming rail strike will have

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted August 15, 2024 7:16 pm
1 min read
A railway strike is only a week away if an agreement between the CN and Canadian Pacific railways and their unions is not reached, and as Mackenzie Mazankowski reports, the Saskatchewan government is stressing how harmful this will be for farmers in the province.
A railway strike is only a week away if an agreement between the CN and Canadian Pacific railways and their unions is not reached, and the Saskatchewan government is stressing how harmful this will be for farmers in the province.

The Saskatchewan government held a press conference Thursday to discuss the potential impacts of a rail strike and to encourage the federal government and the unions to come to a quick agreement.

While we understand and respect the right to fair labour practices and negotiations, we must also recognize the far-reaching consequences this work disruption would cause. I urge all parties involved to work towards an immediate resolution. Whether through back-to-work legislation or a directive for binding arbitration,” said David Marit, Saskatchewan’s minister of agriculture.

He added that the rail strike would impact more than those in the province – it will be felt nationwide.

“(This will impact) not just the farmers or ranchers or oil companies or potash mines. This is going to have an impact on every citizen in this country,” said Marit.

He added that every day without rail transport will mean hundreds of millions of dollars lost for Saskatchewan.

Further, he suggested the strike could affect Saskatchewan’s and Canada’s global trading reputations.

“This situation poses a critical threat not just to the national economy, but our worldwide reputation as an exporting province at a time when we need to protect and promote our resources,” said Marit.

In 2023 Saskatchewan exported 70 per cent of what it produced, amounting to $50 billion in profit.

Marit said the Province hopes “common sense will prevail” and all parties will return to the table or the federal government will take action to ensure the railways remain running.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

