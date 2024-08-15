More issues found along feeder main pipe as City of Calgary prepares for 18 dig sites

Send this page to someone via email

More repairs are required than originally anticipated along a critical water line in Calgary’s water supply ahead of major construction work in the city’s northwest.

At an update Thursday, city officials announced repairs are needed on 21 pipe segments of the feeder main along 33 Avenue N.W. and 16 Avenue N.W., with two additional segments requiring repair at a later date under Parkdale Boulevard near Crowchild Trail.

Originally, analysis of data collected from a detailed inspection found 16 areas of weakness along the water line that required urgent repair.

“We have increased the number of pipe segments to be repaired as there are additional repairs that are adjacent to the urgent repairs that are currently needed,” City of Calgary infrastructure services general manager Michael Thompson told reporters. “We are taking care of all of them at the same time.”

Story continues below advertisement

Thompson said crews are preparing between 16 and 18 dig sites along the line as a number of locations will involve multiple pipe segments.

“This is our current plan, but it’s important to note that it may change as our work evolves and we expose the pipe and inspect its physical condition,” Thompson said.

View image in full screen A map showing the approximate repair sites along the Bearspaw feeder main on 33 Avenue N.W. and 16 Avenue N.W. Courtesy: City of Calgary

The repairs and accompanying Stage 4 water restrictions are set to begin on Aug. 26 with a tentative completion date of Sept. 23.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

According to Thompson, the repairs in Bowness and Montgomery will be completed first before crews shift their focus to the additional pipe segments on Parkdale Boulevard between 26 and 27 streets, as well as Broadview Road N.W. near Crowchild Trail.

The additional repairs will not require city-wide water restrictions, the city said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ll restore water flow through the feeder main and then we have a valve that we can isolate that section of the pipe so that it doesn’t have the same impacts to Calgarians and our regional partners,” Thompson said.

Surveying crews could be seen in Bowness on Thursday marking underground utilities with paint and flags as construction planning continues.

City officials also announced crews will be cutting into sections of pavement along 33 Avenue starting next week which may result in temporary parking restrictions in some areas.

Equipment will also be brought in and stored at a green space on the corner of 33 Avenue and 83 Street N.W.

Thompson said around 10 small trees will need to be removed to prepare the area for the equipment and construction fencing. The trees will be replanted at a later date.

Community outreach with residents in affected areas is slated to begin next week, as many who live in the area have said they’ve received little information on the incoming construction impacts.

Concerns Ward 1 Coun. Sonya Sharp said she’s heard complaints since the repair work was first announced last week.

“The residents impacted have to be a top priority as we end the summer and head into school,” Sharp told Global News. “These are really important conversations to have with the residents so they can prepare for supporting the residents during construction.”

Story continues below advertisement

Calgarians are also encouraged to sign up on the city’s website for email updates.

With the city’s most restrictive water conservation measures set to take effect later this month, local landscapers have been meeting with city officials in hopes of getting an exemption to continue some form of outdoor watering after a challenging summer.

Stage 4 water restrictions were implemented for more than a month following the initial rupture of the Bearspaw feeder main on June 5, and the city remains under Stage 1 restrictions.

“Twenty per cent of our trees, shrubs and sod planting happens in September,” Landcape Alberta executive director Joel Beatson said. “This year it’s probably closer to 30 or 40 per cent given the restrictions already.”

However, city officials said they are limited as to what exemptions can be made under the city’s water utility bylaw, and conversations with affected businesses continue.

“We are aware there are different businesses who have unique needs,” said Nicole Newton, the city’s manager of natural environment and adaptation. “We’re working with them to understand what the challenges are and provide solutions like non-potable water where it’s possible.”

Crews are also scheduled to begin installing fibre optic cable for acoustic monitoring inside the feeder main starting next week, for continued inspection to determine the pipe’s condition.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the city, this will involve work around manholes in some areas which will require some lane closures.

City officials said more information around construction staging and sequencing, as well as further impacts of the repairs, will be unveiled at an update next week.