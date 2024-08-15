Calgary daycare operators push back against closure orders

Send this page to someone via email

The operators of three Calgary child-care facilities shut down this week are speaking out against the Alberta government’s inspection process, saying they’ve been discriminated against.

The Calgary programs were forced to close Monday, with the government citing “an imminent danger to the health, safety and well-being of children attending the programs.”

The government said the Little Scholars facilities were operating on probationary licences due to previous infractions.

Cancellation notices list failures to keep up-to-date records, provide adequate supervision, maintain the minimum staff-to-child ratio, to notify parents immediately in the case of an accident involving a child and to keep emergency medication out of reach of children.

Owner Raj Saini pushed back, telling The Canadian Press record-keeping was on board, and they worked to provide information and show that issues first flagged by government inspectors had been addressed.

But he said the months-long process was riddled with poor communication, staff were targeted and intimidated, and some accusations of non-compliance were “fabricated.”

“We’re being profiled based on our cultural backgrounds,” he said.

The closures meant the families of almost 300 children were left clambering to find alternative care.

“My biggest priority right now is to help all the parents, because they have no place to go,” said Saini, noting that the closures also affect some 70 staff.

He plans to appeal the decision, and if that fails, file a lawsuit against the provincial government.

Director’s assistant Shachie Saini said they felt unfairly targeted in the investigation, such as when investigators identified a pebble in the playground as a choking hazard.

“It was a witch hunt. They were looking for things that weren’t there,” she said.

Both said one government employee expressed that there are people from certain cultural backgrounds who have a tendency to hit children.

“It startled me that a government official would say something so, so disgusting,” said Shachie Saini, noting that a majority of Little Scholars employees are people of colour.

Justin Laurence, a spokesperson for the Jobs, Economy and Trade department, declined to directly address the allegations that the investigation was premised on cultural discrimination.

“Jobs, Economy and Trade will continue to provide support, information and assistance to families looking for alternative child-care options,” he wrote in an emailed statement.

Laurence said when problems are identified, the department works with the licensed child-care program to bring them back in line with the rules and standards.

“Compliance is the goal; closure is the last resort,” he said.