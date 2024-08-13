3 Calgary daycares shut down by Alberta government over child safety concerns

Send this page to someone via email

Three daycares in Calgary have been shut down effective immediately over concerns for child safety.

The Alberta government says the three facilities, all of which were being operated by Little Scholars, were operating on probationary licences due to previous infractions.

Those licences were set to expire at the end of the month, but the province says ongoing issues and increased risk led to closure orders being issued now.

Those who operate the programs call the investigation into them unfair. They said they had an approved action plan to address compliance issues and will now seek legal action against the decision.

“We can protect ourselves. I do not mind going through this at all. I know if it goes to the right ears, if it goes to the right people, they will see justice in this situation and I don’t think we did anything wrong,” said Shachie Saini, Little Scholars Daycare director’s assistant.

The province did not provide details on what the safety risk was, but it says the closures will affect almost 300 children.

Another daycare, in Edmonton, was similarly ordered to close last month after its probationary licence expired.

At the time the province said that closure affected 35 children.

— with files from Global News.