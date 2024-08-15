Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Powerful industrial cleaner used to burn partial swastika into Ontario soccer field

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 15, 2024 12:10 pm
1 min read
DRPS release image of a blue Swish Brite container, a powerful industrial cleaner. View image in full screen
DRPS release image of a blue Swish Brite container, a powerful industrial cleaner. Provided / Durham regional police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Durham regional police say they have identified the specific product used to burn a partially drawn swastika into a soccer field in Whitby, Ont.

On Aug. 9, police were made aware of damage to a soccer field at Prince of Wales Park.

“Officers arrived and located a partially drawn anti-Semitic symbol which had been burned into the grass,” police said. “A blue container was left behind in the field.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

That blue container was identified as a Swish Brite product, police said in an updated news release Thursday.

The product contains 12 per cent sodium hypochlorite, which is typically used as a “powerful industrial cleaner or pH balancer,” investigators said.

Trending Now

Police are asking any residents who normally use that product to check to see if it is missing or has been stolen from their property.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with cellphone, dashcam or surveillance footage is asked to contact police.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices