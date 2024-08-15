Powerful industrial cleaner used to burn partial swastika into Ontario soccer field

Durham regional police say they have identified the specific product used to burn a partially drawn swastika into a soccer field in Whitby, Ont.
On Aug. 9, police were made aware of damage to a soccer field at Prince of Wales Park.
“Officers arrived and located a partially drawn anti-Semitic symbol which had been burned into the grass,” police said. “A blue container was left behind in the field.”
That blue container was identified as a Swish Brite product, police said in an updated news release Thursday.
The product contains 12 per cent sodium hypochlorite, which is typically used as a “powerful industrial cleaner or pH balancer,” investigators said.
Police are asking any residents who normally use that product to check to see if it is missing or has been stolen from their property.
Anyone with cellphone, dashcam or surveillance footage is asked to contact police.
