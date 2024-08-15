Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ontario restaurant owner’s slaying leads to arrest 1 year later

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted August 15, 2024 10:18 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Restaurant owner beaten to death over bill'
Restaurant owner beaten to death over bill
RELATED: An Owen Sound, Ont., restaurant owner has died of his injuries a week after being assaulted when he attempted to get a trio of customers to pay their bill. As Sean O’Shea reports, the community is mourning his loss – Aug 25, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Almost a year after an Owen Sound restaurant owner was brutally attacked outside his business, later succumbing to his injuries, police have announced multiple arrests.

Sharif Rahman, 44, was assaulted by three men on Aug. 17, 2023, outside his Owen Sound restaurant, The Curry House.

Reports are that Rahman had followed the three men of varying ages out of the restaurant after they left without paying for their meals.

Rahman was beaten badly and never awoke from a coma, later dying in hospital. His nephew was also assaulted but sustained minor injuries.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police released descriptions and photos of three suspects shortly after the assaults but no other information until an announcement was made Thursday from Ontario Provincial Police.

On Thursday, police announced that two weeks prior, on July 30, arrests were made in connection with the attack, but they would not provide further details.

Story continues below advertisement

“Due to the complexity of this ongoing investigation and to protect its integrity and potential court proceedings, the OPP and OSPS are unable to comment further at this time,” police said in a statement.

Police say updates will be provided when they become available.

Rahman’s murder hit the small Ontario community hard and there was an outpouring of support for his family.

Mayor Ian Boddy stated shortly after that attack that Sarif was an “exceptional member of our community, who dedicated his time to City and County Committees, as well as a successful entrepreneur, and a devoted family man.”

“His passing is a tragic loss for our community, and it is a time to come together with compassion and support. Let us all reflect on Sharif’s kindness and his love of the community by treating everyone with the same generosity he embodied,” the mayor added.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices