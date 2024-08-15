Ontario restaurant owner’s slaying leads to arrest 1 year later

Send this page to someone via email

Almost a year after an Owen Sound restaurant owner was brutally attacked outside his business, later succumbing to his injuries, police have announced multiple arrests.

Sharif Rahman, 44, was assaulted by three men on Aug. 17, 2023, outside his Owen Sound restaurant, The Curry House.

Reports are that Rahman had followed the three men of varying ages out of the restaurant after they left without paying for their meals.

Rahman was beaten badly and never awoke from a coma, later dying in hospital. His nephew was also assaulted but sustained minor injuries.

Police released descriptions and photos of three suspects shortly after the assaults but no other information until an announcement was made Thursday from Ontario Provincial Police.

On Thursday, police announced that two weeks prior, on July 30, arrests were made in connection with the attack, but they would not provide further details.

“Due to the complexity of this ongoing investigation and to protect its integrity and potential court proceedings, the OPP and OSPS are unable to comment further at this time,” police said in a statement.

Police say updates will be provided when they become available.

Rahman’s murder hit the small Ontario community hard and there was an outpouring of support for his family.

Mayor Ian Boddy stated shortly after that attack that Sarif was an “exceptional member of our community, who dedicated his time to City and County Committees, as well as a successful entrepreneur, and a devoted family man.”

“His passing is a tragic loss for our community, and it is a time to come together with compassion and support. Let us all reflect on Sharif’s kindness and his love of the community by treating everyone with the same generosity he embodied,” the mayor added.