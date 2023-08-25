Owen Sound restaurant owner dead after assault remembered as ‘gentle,’ family man

Send this page to someone via email

The owner of a restaurant in Owen Sound who died after being assaulted by three suspects is being remembered as a gentle family man.

The city’s mayor, Ian Boddy, announced the death of 44-year-old Sharif Rahman on Friday.

Owen Sound police said on Aug. 17, just after 9:15 p.m., officers were called to the 9th Avenue East area.

Officers said the victim — a 44-year-old man and local business owner — was assaulted by three male suspects.

According to police, the suspects went to his business, The Curry House, and “subsequently became involved in a dispute connected to the business.”

Police said the victim was assaulted on the sidewalk near the restaurant.

Sharif Rahman owned The Curry House located in downtown Owen Sound. He was 44. (Facebook) pic.twitter.com/9DsCWlhh5b — 𝚂𝚎á𝚗 𝙾’𝚂𝚑𝚎𝚊 Global News (@ConsumerSOS) August 25, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

Mayor Boddy offered his “sincere condolences” to Rahman’s wife, children, friends and family.

“Sharif was an exceptional member of our community, who dedicated his time to City and County Committees, as well as a successful entrepreneur, and a devoted family man,” Boddy said in a statement.

“His passing is a tragic loss for our community and it is a time to come together with compassion and support. Let us all reflect on Sharif’s kindness and his love of the community by treating everyone with the same generosity he embodied.”

Search for suspects continues

Police are still searching for the suspects wanted in connection with the assault.

Two of the suspects fled south on 2nd Avenue East toward 9th Street and continued east, police said.

Officers said the first suspect is male, standing between five-feet-10-inches and six-feet-two-inches tall. He has a medium build and short, dark hair. He was seen wearing a light blue t-shirt, black shorts and black running shoes.

The second suspect is also between five-feet-ten-inches and six-feet-two-inches tall with a medium build. He has short, brown hair which is longer on the top. He was seen wearing an orange t-shirt, black shorts and black running shoes.

Officers said both suspects are believed to be in their mid-20s to mid-30s.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation into the serious assault of a 44-year-old Owen Sound male on August 17th continues. https://t.co/mGbEy0chQH Please share this post, and contact OSPS if you have any information relating to this incident. pic.twitter.com/Tct1oxdzhp — OwenSoundPolice (@OwenSoundPolice) August 24, 2023

“Police are aware of a third male who is described as being Caucasian with curly hair, wearing shorts and a t-shirt and being in his late forties to mid-fifties in age,” police said in a news release.

Officers said investigators are also seeking a suspect vehicle — similar to a grey or blue 2000s model Ford Escape or Mazda Tribute.

On Thursday, police in Peel Region said investigators believe the suspects may be in the Greater Toronto Area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Community shaken

Boddy told Global News that the incident is “upsetting on different levels.”

Story continues below advertisement

“First of all, you don’t want a any businessman that’s going to work to not be safe and not to be free to prosper … and make a living,” he said.

“Closer, this guy was so nice, so friendly, so gentle that everyone that met him, loved him, and he loved everybody — he was just so warm to everyone, and it’s so upsetting with the number of people that know him and feel close to him personally.”

Achilles Stavrou, owner of Europa restaurant in Owen Sound, said he has felt nervous to open his doors since the incident.

“We’re business owners,” he said. “That could have been me.”

Stavrou said business owners in the city’s downtown core are a tight-knit community, and are like a family.

“I try to look at every angle of it,” he said. “This cannot happen in 2023 in Canada.”

A memorial of flowers has been placed outside of the restaurant.

Tim Thompson has lived in Owen Sound for six years.

He said more needs to be done to stop ongoing violence in the region.

“It’s just ridiculous its just got to stop this violence,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’d like to see justice for the family and these people have to pay for what they’ve done to this innocent man who was trying to run his business and support his family.”

On Friday, a memorial of flowers had been placed by community members outside of the restaurant.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help support Rahman’s family. As of Friday at 5 p.m., over $162,000 had been raised.

Flags at the city’s facilities were lowered to half-mast on Friday, and would remain lowered until Aug. 28 at noon. A silent walk was also held in Rahman’s honour.

The Owen Sound Music at the Market was also cancelled on Friday.