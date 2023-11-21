Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ontario eatery reopens months after owner killed over reported unpaid bill

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted November 21, 2023 8:40 am
Click to play video: 'Restaurant owner beaten to death over bill'
Restaurant owner beaten to death over bill
From August 2023. An Owen Sound, Ont. restaurant owner died of his injuries a week after being assaulted when he attempted to get a trio of customers to pay their bill. As Sean O’Shea reports, the community is mourning his loss – Aug 25, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Curry House in Ontario’s Owen Sound has reopened its doors for the first time in months this week after the fatal beating of its owner.

On Sunday, the restaurant announced its reopening in a Facebook post, later writing it was receiving a lot of orders from the community wanting to support the establishment.

“Thank you all for your amazing love and support. We apologize for any inconvenience caused due to the high volume of requests and appreciate your patience and understanding with us,” the post read.

The Curry House Facebook post. View image in full screen
The Curry House Facebook post. Via The Curry House Facebook

Sharif Rahman, 44, was assaulted by three men on Aug. 17.

Story continues below advertisement

Reports are that Rahman had followed the three men of varying ages out of the restaurant after they left without paying for their meals.

Rahman was beaten badly and never awoke from a comma, later dying in hospital. His nephew was also assaulted but sustained minor injuries.

According to police, the suspects went to his business, The Curry House, and “subsequently became involved in a dispute connected to the business.”

Police said the victim was assaulted on the sidewalk near the restaurant.

The community of Owen Sound mourned the death, with Mayor Ian Boddy calling Shairf an “exceptional member of our community,” and calling his passing “a tragic loss.”

Story continues below advertisement

Search for Suspects

As of Monday, Ontario Provincial Police said they were still looking for the suspects wanted in connection with the assault.

Officers said the first suspect is male, standing between five feet 10 inches and six feet two inches tall. He has a medium build and short, dark hair. He was seen wearing a light blue T-shirt, black shorts and black running shoes.

The second suspect is also between five feet 10 inches and six feet two inches tall with a medium build. He has short, brown hair which is longer on the top. He was seen wearing an orange T-shirt, black shorts and black running shoes.

Officers said both suspects are believed to be in their mid-20s to mid-30s.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said they are aware of a third man who is described as having curly hair, wearing shorts and a T-shirt and being in his late 40s to mid-50s in age.

Officers said investigators are also seeking a suspect vehicle — similar to a grey or blue 2000s model Ford Escape or Mazda Tribute.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

— with files from Global News’ Hannah Jackson and Sean O’Shea

Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices