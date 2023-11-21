Ontario eatery reopens months after owner killed over reported unpaid bill

Send this page to someone via email

The Curry House in Ontario’s Owen Sound has reopened its doors for the first time in months this week after the fatal beating of its owner.

On Sunday, the restaurant announced its reopening in a Facebook post, later writing it was receiving a lot of orders from the community wanting to support the establishment.

“Thank you all for your amazing love and support. We apologize for any inconvenience caused due to the high volume of requests and appreciate your patience and understanding with us,” the post read.

View image in full screen The Curry House Facebook post. Via The Curry House Facebook

Sharif Rahman, 44, was assaulted by three men on Aug. 17.

Reports are that Rahman had followed the three men of varying ages out of the restaurant after they left without paying for their meals.

Rahman was beaten badly and never awoke from a comma, later dying in hospital. His nephew was also assaulted but sustained minor injuries.

According to police, the suspects went to his business, The Curry House, and “subsequently became involved in a dispute connected to the business.”

Police said the victim was assaulted on the sidewalk near the restaurant.

Reporting from Owen Sound: beloved owner of Indian restaurant dies after he was beaten as he attempted to collect payment from customers. Story at 5:30/6 tonight. pic.twitter.com/9NlF0EuT6p — 𝚂𝚎á𝚗 𝙾’𝚂𝚑𝚎𝚊 Global News (@ConsumerSOS) August 25, 2023

The community of Owen Sound mourned the death, with Mayor Ian Boddy calling Shairf an “exceptional member of our community,” and calling his passing “a tragic loss.”

Search for Suspects

As of Monday, Ontario Provincial Police said they were still looking for the suspects wanted in connection with the assault.

Officers said the first suspect is male, standing between five feet 10 inches and six feet two inches tall. He has a medium build and short, dark hair. He was seen wearing a light blue T-shirt, black shorts and black running shoes.

The second suspect is also between five feet 10 inches and six feet two inches tall with a medium build. He has short, brown hair which is longer on the top. He was seen wearing an orange T-shirt, black shorts and black running shoes.

Officers said both suspects are believed to be in their mid-20s to mid-30s.

The investigation into the serious assault of a 44-year-old Owen Sound male on August 17th continues. https://t.co/mGbEy0chQH Please share this post, and contact OSPS if you have any information relating to this incident. pic.twitter.com/Tct1oxdzhp — OwenSoundPolice (@OwenSoundPolice) August 24, 2023

Police said they are aware of a third man who is described as having curly hair, wearing shorts and a T-shirt and being in his late 40s to mid-50s in age.

Officers said investigators are also seeking a suspect vehicle — similar to a grey or blue 2000s model Ford Escape or Mazda Tribute.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

— with files from Global News’ Hannah Jackson and Sean O’Shea