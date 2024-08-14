Town to ask Ontario to name intimate partner violence an epidemic after family deaths

Send this page to someone via email

The council of a southwestern Ontario town where a mother and two children were found dead in their home from gunshot wounds is writing a letter to the provincial government asking it to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic.

The Essex, Ont., town council passed a motion this week to send a letter to the premier and local MPPs urging them to pass Bill 173, which would recognize intimate partner violence as an epidemic in Ontario.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The bill passed a second reading in April and has been referred to the justice policy committee.

The council motion comes after provincial police were called to a home in the community of Harrow, in Essex, in June and found 41-year-old Carly Walsh and her two children, 13-year-old Madison and eight-year-old Hunter, dead from gunshot wounds.

Police said Carly Walsh’s husband and the children’s father, 42-year-old Steven Walsh, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Story continues below advertisement

Councillor Kim Verbeek, who brought forward the motion, says more than 100 municipalities have already declared intimate partner violence an epidemic, and doing so at the provincial level can call attention to the urgency and severity of the issue.